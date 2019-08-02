August 2, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

News podcast: Cyprus lags behind in competitiveness according to Competitiveness Council

By Rosie Charalambous01663
Finance Minister Harris Georgiades (right) with Council chairman Takis Klerides (PIO)

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

        • Cyprus lags behind in competitiveness and suffers from a skills mismatch according to the first report of the Cyprus Economy and Competitiveness Council
        • We aldo discuss the issues with the council’s chairman, former Finance Minister Takis Klerides

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/

 

