News podcast: Cyprus lags behind in competitiveness according to Competitiveness Council

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.
Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:
- Cyprus lags behind in competitiveness and suffers from a skills mismatch according to the first report of the Cyprus Economy and Competitiveness Council
- We aldo discuss the issues with the council’s chairman, former Finance Minister Takis Klerides
