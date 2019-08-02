August 2, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Dozens of dogs microchipped under new scheme

By Marianna Shacola00
File photo

Dozens of dogs have been microchipped since the first day of the new programme, the minister of agriculture said on Friday.

The four-month scheme began on Thursday as a means to tackle animal welfare issues, reduce stray dogs and avoid dog theft.

“More than 25,000 dogs will be micro-chipped with the assistance of veterinary services, animal welfare organisations and Cyprus Hunting Federation,” said minister Costas Kadis.

The fact that several dozen dogs were chipped on just the first day of the programme expressed hope that this flow would continue. It will also ensure that every dog has a name, an owner and will cut down on thefts.

The scheme will be carried out by the state veterinary services on Tuesdays and Thursdays, between 10am and 1pm. Dog owners will be required to present their ID cards and their dog’s health booklet.

