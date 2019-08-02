Enjoy a natural show

Besides tanning by the beach and putting your feet up, there’s one more thing August in Cyprus is known for and that’s the Perseid meteor showers. Every year, around the middle of the month dozens of falling meteors cross the sky, creating the falling starts effect. There’s a couple of great spots around the island to witness the phenomenon. The coastline in Polis in Paphos is one of them, away from lights and buildings. Troodos mountains are another fantastic location and the Cyprus Astronomy Organisation has just the event you need.

On August 10, the organisation is inviting the public to its annual Music n’ Stars event at the Troodos Botanical Gardens in Amiantos. In a place filled with the smell of herbs accompanied by atmospheric music by DJ Taki Christodoulidis and below the starry sky, visitors will get a clear opportunity to watch the phenomenon of the Perseid meteor shower up high.

This year the Perseids will be in a period close to the Full Moon and the dark sky of the area helps to see the phenomenon better. The Cyprus Astronomy Organisation has chosen Saturday, August 10, as the best day of observation where the density of meteors and the Moon will be in a smaller phase.

Music n’ Stars

Annual event by the Cyprus Astronomy Organisation to watch the Perseid meteor showers. With music by DJ Taki Christodoulidis. August 10. 9pm-3am. Tel: 7008-8010