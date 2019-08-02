Green party calls on pet owners not to abandon their animals over the holidays

The Green Party on Friday the number of pets being abandoned as people go on holidays had increased dramatically.

The party called on the public to ensure their pets were in safe hands, or in special pet hotels that meet the requirements of quality animal welfare if they are unable to take them with them.

“In the summer months the percentage of abandoned animals is showing a dramatic increase, unfortunately,” s party spokesperson told CNA. They said it was illegal to lock pets in houses or tie them up on balconies or rooftops. The law provides for prosecution in such instances, it said but added that criminal prosecution was not enough and that a change in mentality was called for.

There needed to be a realisation that pets were not some kind of seasonal gift that can be abandoned after the initial excitement wore off.

The party called on all relevant state departments to take the matter seriously, to better inform the public and to implement the existing legislation. “The phenomenon of pat abandonment must stop. It does not honour us as citizens,” it added.