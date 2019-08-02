K-Cineplex takes its screenings outdoors

Open-air film screenings have become quite the phenomenon and the Cypriot summer hosts dozens of film nights under the evening sky. The K-Cineplex has joined in the fun this year with outdoor screenings at the Attikon in Paphos.

“K cineplex is creating an exciting experience under the stars this summer,” say the organisers. “Take a seat and enjoy, on both weekdays and weekends, a wide array of releases.” Blockbuster films such as Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw form part of the schedule as do family films such as Angry Birds 2.

On Wednesday nights a selection of Greek and Cypriot productions, together with a variety of European and global films, will be screened including a range of films from the Swedish drama masterpiece Wild Strawberries and the contemporary French film, with a huge box office success, Les Invisibles, to the Asian film The Comforist.

The event is called Movies at Attikon Pafos by K Cineplex Summer Cinema and begins every evening at sundown with a first show at 8pm and continuing right through the night with a second show around 10pm. The full programme and timetable may be found at www.kcineplex.com, the K Cineplex mobile app or at the Attikon Pafos by K Cineplex Box office. And don’t worry you have time to catch a movie as they’ll be on until October 2.

Outdoor film screenings by K Cineplex. Until October 2. Attikos Pafos, Paphos. €9. www.kcineplex.com