Kisa’s Polykarpou arrested after stepping in to prevent teen’s arrest

Police on Friday arrested the head of migrant rights group Kisa, Doros Polykarpou for allegedly hindering officers from carrying out their duties after they stopped a 16-year-old boy who was allegedly caught riding a stolen motorcycle.

The incident took place at around 10.30am outside the offices of Kisa when traffic police officers stopped a 16-year-old boy, reportedly a foreign national.

The Cyprus Mail has learned that following the check it emerged the boy had violated traffic laws and was riding a stolen motorcycle.

Polykarpou according to information had intervened to see what was going on and was arrested for allegedly hindering the officers.

He was released in the afternoon after being charged.