August 2, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Kisa’s Polykarpou arrested after stepping in to prevent teen’s arrest

By Evie Andreou00
Kisa's Doros Polycarpou

Police on Friday arrested the head of migrant rights group Kisa, Doros Polykarpou for allegedly hindering officers from carrying out their duties after they stopped a 16-year-old boy who was allegedly caught riding a stolen motorcycle.

The incident took place at around 10.30am outside the offices of Kisa when traffic police officers stopped a 16-year-old boy, reportedly a foreign national.

The Cyprus Mail has learned that following the check it emerged the boy had violated traffic laws and was riding a stolen motorcycle.

Polykarpou according to information had intervened to see what was going on and was arrested for allegedly hindering the officers.

He was released in the afternoon after being charged.

Related posts

House upholds veto on foreclosures, passes compromise bill (Updated)

George Psyllides

Attempted murder victim remains in critical condition

Annette Chrysostomou

Tourism revenue dropped in May

Annette Chrysostomou

Protestors put pressure on MPs over foreclosures amendment

Evie Andreou

Larnaca drug crackdown

Staff Reporter

Nicosia receives EU funds to expand free WiFi

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign