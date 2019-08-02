Kypria International Festival to kick off with living art

Throughout its 25-year history the Kypria International Festival has aimed at presenting local as well as foreign artists and ensembles in high-quality productions in various fields of the performing arts. This September 1 and until October 10, the festival returns to do exactly that.

Having started in 1993, at a time when there were few international events staged in Cyprus, Kypria International Festival became the catalyst for the creation of an extraordinary cultural movement that provides a plethora of choices to the audience. Indeed, during the past two decades, Kypria has hosted an array of distinguished artists and ensembles from the fields of dance, theatre, music, visual arts and the cinema.

This year, it’s back with 14 productions by Cypriot and international artists. The production opening up the festival is At Your Service, conceptualised by Lia Haraki. This will be a performing arts celebration, split into three parts.

“On September 1, art will encounter its audience at the town centre where they will celebrate their reciprocal relationship,” explains Lia. “The concept for the Kypria opening is based on the project The Performance Shop, where live art becomes an essential part of everydayness. Artists will, therefore, present their work in the streets of the old city of Nicosia, inside the windows of shops, through alleys and squares.”

Part one will last for two hours from 6pm until 8pm. Part two will be a music parade starting from Phaneromeni Square. The parade will end at Eleftheria Square at 8.30pm where the third part of the production will take place.

The rest of the festival agenda includes productions from Germany, Greece, Austria, Italy and Switzerland. For more information visit the festival’s official website www.kypria.org.cy or its Facebook page: Kypria International Festival

Kypria International Festival

Annual festival presenting Cypriot and International artists of dance, theatre, art, music and cinema. September 1-October 10. Various locations. www.kypria.org.cy