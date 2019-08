Seven people were arrested in Larnaca on Thursday during a crackdown by the drug squad on possession of illegal drugs.

In a series of searches lasting from 4.30 pm on Thursday until 2 am on Friday, 44 cars and 135 persons were searched.

Seven people were arrested for possessing small amounts of narcotics. The detainees were taken to a police station and after being questioned were released pending scientific examinations of the evidence.

Police continue investigations.