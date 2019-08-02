Limassol coastal parking lots to close during works

Two car parking lots on the coastal road of the embankment 3 and 4 in Limassol will be closed from August 5 until August 10 due to sewage works, the town’s municipality said.

Drivers that use these parking spaces daily are called to use other spaces, public or private on the coastal road, as well as the private parking of GSO stadium.

The Limassol Sewage Council also announced that from 7am on August 1 to 4pm August 2 works will be underway on the right lane of the coastal road heading to Nicosia, from Germasoyia river until Ampelakion street.

Traffic from the coastal road towards Ampelakion Street will be diverted to the old port, and vehicles moving towards Ampelakion Street will be directed to the city centre.

The public is invited to follow the road signs and to keep in mind that works will be carried out at night.