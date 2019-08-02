Our View: Anastasiades needs to move forward, not walk out on talks

PRESIDENT Anastasiades has called a meeting of the party leaders, referred to as a ‘leaders council’, on Monday, for consultations ahead of his Friday meeting with Mustafa Akinci.

Announcing the meeting, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said Anastasiades would go to the meeting with the Turkish Cypriot leader “with a positive outlook and with the expectation that in an open and informal discussion, they would be able to clarify everything needed to open the way for what the president, for some time now – since his re-election – is constantly seeking, the resumption of talks for the settlement of the Cyprus problem.”

So, why would he consult with party leaders, the majority of whom are neither seeking the resumption of talks nor the settlement of the Cyprus problem? The leaders of the so-called centre parties, who are the majority, are dyed-in-the-wool rejectionists who would try to impose red lines for the resumption of the talks, rather than offer the president constructive advice or encouragement. They will offer him an abundance of reasons for not agreeing to a resumption of the talks, even if these were an end in themselves and not geared towards reaching a settlement.

Perhaps this is what Anastasiades wants – a unanimous decision by the party leaders on the conditions he would set for agreeing to the resumption of talks at his informal meeting with Akinci. He could cite the unanimous or collective decisions of the leaders’ council to wriggle out of making any commitment, assuming this was a possibility at what the spokesman has been at pains to underline was an ‘informal’ meeting. Anastasiades can leave the meeting, but he would still need some reason to justify such an action to the contracting number of Greek Cypriots who still think he wants a bizonal, bicommunal federation.

Even the idea that the president is seeking a resumption of the talks needs to be questioned. The time of talks for the sake of talks is over. Now, the only way out of the deadlock is the agreement of finite number of meetings over a few weeks that would prepare the ground for an international conference at which the international aspects of a settlement, such as guarantees, would be finalised. Anything else, such as endless rounds of talks about political equality and the powers of the central government, would not even have the support of the UN.

Now is the time for decisions, one way or the other, and not for hiding behind the leaders’ council.