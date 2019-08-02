Tourism revenue dropped in May

Revenue from tourism decreased by 5.8 per cent in May compared to the corresponding month last year, the statistical services announced on Friday.

On the basis of the results of a passenger survey, revenue from tourism reached €277.6 million in May 2019 compared to €294.7 million in May 2018.

For the period from January to May 2019 the revenue is estimated at €652.8 million compared to €677.2 million in the same period of 2018, a fall of 3.6 per cent.

The expenditure per person for May 2019 reached €638.78 compared to €654.14 in May the previous year, a drop of 2.3 per cent.

Though the expenditure per person/per day for May 2019 remained the same, €76.06 and €76.05 respectively, a decrease of 2.3 per cent was recorded in the average length of stay, from 8.6 days in May 2018 to 8.4 days in May 2019, resulting in the overall drop in expenditure per person per holiday.

The expenditure per person for the period of January to May is also down, by 2.5 per cent. It reached €582.15 compared to €597.12 in the corresponding period of the previous year.

