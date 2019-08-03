Akinci: Varosha action must be in line with international law

Any action relating to the fenced-off town of Varosha must be in line with international law and United Nations resolutions, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said, as the breakaway state’s administration has recently made moves on the matter, including to dispute the ownership of properties in the area.

“My point is clear, whatever we do in Varosha needs to be done in line with international law and in accordance with the United Nations,” Akinci said in an interview with the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

“We should not undertake something that will pit us against the United Nations. The Turkish Cypriot side will face difficulties” otherwise, he warned.

In June, the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state’s ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay announced that the administration would start an inventory study to examine the possibility of reopening Varosha, the abandoned fenced off section of the Turkish-occupied town of Famagusta previously inhabited by Greek Cypriots.

There are also claims that Varosha properties belong to Evkaf, a Muslim charitable foundation.

Despite efforts and UN resolutions after the 1974 Turkish invasion, residents have been unable to visit their homes in the area which has since been dubbed ‘ghost town.’

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and called for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN.

In his interview with CNA, Akinci said that the continuation of the status quo is being questioned and this reflects various occurrences, such as natural gas developments, and the process to renew the mandate of the peacekeeping force (Unficyp), which is no longer a formality.

“Now there are these steps taken with regard to Varosha. This has been a dead town for many years. How long will it remain like this? It shouldn’t stay like this,” he said.

He also wondered if the town will reopen under Turkish Cypriot administration, despite UN resolutions. “As the Turkish Cypriot leader, I deem that all moves should be conducted in line with the UN decisions and international law,” he noted.

With regard to Evkaf’s claims, Akinci reiterated his position that any action must be in accordance with international law and if Evkaf has claims in Varosha, they should be referred to international courts.

Asked about the reason he rejected a proposal by President Nicos Anastasiades to form a joint commission on Varosha, Akinci said the matter has not been discussed in detail.

He added that Anastasiades can table any issue he wanted during their August 9 meeting. There is a lot that can be done with regard to confidence building measures, Akinci said, adding that his aim is to highlight the points that unite the two sides.

The Turkish Cypriot leader said he had also submitted a proposal in the past regarding the opening of Varosha under UN administration in return for opening the Famagusta port and allowing direct international flights to Tympou airport, in the north.

Discussions did not progress back then because of the enthusiasm for a solution and due to Turkey’s view that Famagusta should be part of a comprehensive settlement, Akinci noted.