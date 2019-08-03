Company registrations fall for ninth month

Company registration applications fell 9.9 per cent year-on-year in July, the ninth consecutive month that has seen a decrease.

The number of applications in July reached 1,303 compared with 1,446 in respective month last year.

The number of applications had been recording a rise for five consecutive years between 2014 and 2018.

In the first seven months of 2019, new company applications fell by 12.6 per cent, to 7,738, compared with 8,851 during the same period last year.

On a monthly basis, applications rose by 55.1 per cent in July.

According to the company registrar, 221,659 companies were registered in Cyprus at the end of July, up from 220,614 the previous month and 216,239 at the end of 2018.