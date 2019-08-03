August 3, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Business

Company registrations fall for ninth month

By George Psyllides00

Company registration applications fell 9.9 per cent year-on-year in July, the ninth consecutive month that has seen a decrease.

The number of applications in July reached 1,303 compared with 1,446 in respective month last year.

The number of applications had been recording a rise for five consecutive years between 2014 and 2018.

In the first seven months of 2019, new company applications fell by 12.6 per cent, to 7,738, compared with 8,851 during the same period last year.

On a monthly basis, applications rose by 55.1 per cent in July.

According to the company registrar, 221,659 companies were registered in Cyprus at the end of July, up from 220,614 the previous month and 216,239 at the end of 2018.

Related posts

Akinci: Varosha action must be in line with international law

CNA News Service

Gas has essentially become part of the reunification negotiations, Akinci says

CNA News Service

Cyprus working to avoid EU penalties over wastewater management

Evie Andreou

Six people rescued from sinking boat in Limassol

Peter Michael

Disy chooses candidate for Famagusta mayor

Peter Michael

Deadlock in talks with skip owners over high cost

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign