Police on Saturday issued a missing person bulletin for 33-year-old Giorgos Andreou who was last seen at his home in Paphos on Friday afternoon.

Andreou is 1.70m tall, average built with short hair and beard.

He has a cross tattooed on his back.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Paphos CID on 26806021 or their nearest police station, or the public hotline 1460.