Lifeguards in Limassol on Saturday resuscitated a 37-year-old man who almost drowned early in the day but is still in serious condition.

According the Limassol lifeguard unit, the man was pulled out of the water at Olympion Coast. Lifeguards administered CPR and a defibrillator was also used to resuscitate him before he was subsequently rushed to hospital.

The man is said to be in serious condition and is being treated at Limassol general hospital’s intensive care unit.