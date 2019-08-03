Our View: Society is more progressive on gay rights than politicians

IN THE end, the public uproar caused by the outrageous comments made by the Bishop of Morphou, Neophytos, sparked a reaction by the authorities and the political parties, which had initially chosen not to take a stand. On Thursday, the attorney-general’s office announced that Costas Clerides had asked the chief of police to carry out an investigation into the possibility that a criminal offence had been committed in relation to the recent statements by the Morphou bishop regarding homosexuals and related matters.”

The attorney-general may have felt under pressure to ask for an investigation because other officials had earlier taken a clear stand on the matter. First, the ombudswoman called on the state to condemn statements that offended individual and promoted hatred, discrimination and racism. She was followed by the government spokesman who said that apart from society’s morals a country “also has legislation in place protecting every citizen’s rights” and that the bishop’s positions were “contrary to the law and basic principles of equal rights.”

Finally, there was a statement by the presidential advisor on multiculturalism and diversity, who suggested that the law on incitement to hatred should be amended to cover homophobic outbursts. This drew a response from the AG, who told the advisor that he displayed an ignorance of the basic provisions of the constitution. This may have been the case, but the advisor concluded the law did not cover homophobia because the AG had failed to take any action about the bishop’s comment when he had issued his statement and this was not the first time. When the Archbishop made offensive comments about homosexuals in the past, Clerides ignored them.

Is this because our society is not ready to defend the rights of homosexuals or because everyone shows slavish deference to the Church? We suspect the latter, which may explain why the political parties all avoided taking a stand on the matter and spoke out only after the Archbishop publicly distanced the Church from the bishop’s comments and the government issued its statement. Only then did the parties feel safe enough to condemn Neophytos’ deeply offensive comments.

It could be said that society is much more progressive with regard to defending gay rights and diversity than our politicians and officials, who were forced to follow public sentiment. The AG would probably have ignored the matter had there not been a public uproar while the government and the parties would have kept silent about it. It was a positive development that suggests our society is not as conservative as politicians think it is.