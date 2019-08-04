Anastasiades will ‘try to reach out to Akinci’

President Nicos Anastasiades, when he meets Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, on August 9, will move on the basis of UN resolutions and decisions, plus the EU’s call on Turkey to act in accordance with international law and principles government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said on Sunday.

Prodromou said Anastasiades would seek to reach out to the Turkish Cypriot leader provided he would be met with “a compatriot” and not “the plans of Ankara”,

This was a crucial moment for Cyprus, he said, adding that everyone needed to support the president`s effort to restart negotiations from the point they stopped in 2017 and utilising the six parameters proposed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

According to Prodromou, this is what Turkey is trying to avoid.

“Turkey, by refusing to negotiate and to abolish anachronistic guarantees and withdraw its army from Cyprus, is making the solution of the Cyprus problem even more difficult, unfortunately,” Prodromou said, adding that it appears this was happening with the help of the Turkish Cypriot side.

Instead of negotiating with the Greek Cypriot side on the basis of UN principles, Prodromou said, the Turkish Cypriot side was attempting to make Turkey a partner in Cyprus` energy resources and thus prevent substantial negotiations.

Prodromou said that Turkey`s current stance towards the natural wealth of Cyprus shows, “intolerance, brazen authoritarianism and expansionism”.

“It is not the resources of Cyprus that we have to defend but, above all, the unbreakable principle of the sovereignty of the Cypriot state and the people. And so together we defend the very idea of ​​a solution to the Cyprus problem without Turkish occupation,” he added.

He said Anastasiades at the meeting with political party leaders at the presidential residence in Troodos on Monday would brief political leaders about his approach.

Asked about the interview Akinci had with CNA over the weekend, Prodromou said that on the issue of Famagusta there were UN decisions that have to be respected.