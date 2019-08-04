August 4, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Drug searches on 71 cars nets 8g of cannabis, five joints and a grinder

By Staff Reporter00
Police in Larnaca, during traffic stops on Saturday night found quantities of cannabis in five cars, they said on Sunday.

Between 4pm Saturday and 2am on Sunday the drug squad carried out special checks, stopping 71 cars and quizzing 176 people.

During the searches, five people were found to be in possession of drugs, police said in a statement.

In total, eight grammes of cannabis was found plus five rolled joints, while another driver was found in possession of a cannabis grinder.

Five drivers in the age range 23-31 were arrested and later released without charge pending lab tests on the substances found.

Staff Reporter

