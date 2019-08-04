Fire damages three cars in Limassol

Police are investigating whether a fire that caused extensive damage to one car and to a lesser extent, two more, in Limassol in the early hours of Sunday was an arson attack.

The fire brigade said they responded to a call at 4.35am that the three vehicles were on fire in an open parking area adjacent to a block of flats on Panagiotis Diomedes Street in Limassol.

The Ayios Ioannis fire station responded with two fire engines and the blaze was extinguished by 4.53am, they said.

A BMW car suffered extensive damage and the fire had spread to two other vehicles close by.

Police cordoned off the scene and will be investigating how the fire started, in collaboration with the fire department, they said.