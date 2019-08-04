August 4, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire damages three cars in Limassol

By Staff Reporter00

Police are investigating whether a fire that caused extensive damage to one car and to a lesser extent, two more, in Limassol in the early hours of Sunday was an arson attack.

The fire brigade said they responded to a call at 4.35am that the three vehicles were on fire in an open parking area adjacent to a block of flats on Panagiotis Diomedes Street in Limassol.

The Ayios Ioannis fire station responded with two fire engines and the blaze was extinguished by 4.53am, they said.

A BMW car suffered extensive damage and the fire had spread to two other vehicles close by.

Police cordoned off the scene and will be investigating how the fire started, in collaboration with the fire department, they said.

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Hospital doctor drain set to get worse

Staff Reporter

Minister announces subsidy to help winemakers

George Psyllides

Fire burns wild scrub near Droushia

George Psyllides

Lifeguards rescue man from drowning

George Psyllides

Have you seen this man?

Staff Reporter

Company registrations fall for ninth month

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign