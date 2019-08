The Limassol-Amathus Sewerage Board said on Sunday it would carrying out works on the coastal drainage system from Monday to Saturday this coming week.

From Monday at 7am until Saturday 4pm works will be carried out on the southbound lanes of the coastal road from Sotiris Michaelides Street, to Christodoulou Sozou Street.

Traffic will be diverted and the public is called on to follow the signs. Parking area along this stretch will also be closed for the duration.