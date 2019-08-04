Tourism ministry preparing terms of reference for Paphos cruise proposal

The deputy ministry of tourism is in the process of preparing the terms of reference for the marina construction project and the cruise ship infrastructure in Paphos, deputy minister Savvas Perdios said on Sunday.

A study will determine whether the two projects can coexist, he said.

Planning is still at an early stage.

“We are not able to say with certainty at the moment whether or not the two projects can coexist,” the minister said, adding that this was the reason the research was so important.

“Such large-scale projects require specialised studies.”

The proposal for the construction and development of the Paphos marina including the incorporation of infrastructure to accommodate cruise ships was presented by Perdios at a meeting chaired by Transport Minister Vassiliki Anastassiadou last month.

The proposal came after the strong objections voiced in June by the Unesco office in Cyprus over plans to construct the pier close to the castle in Paphos harbour, where it said irreversible destruction could be caused to the Unesco world heritage site that covers much of this part of Paphos.

The organisation had demanded that a heritage impact study must first be undertaken before any green lights are given.

Should the proposal tabled by Perdios prove viable, the pier will be incorporated into the plans for the construction of the Paphos marina at Potima Bay in Kissonerga.