Unwilling to be patient any longer with Tala debacle

We are told that the slipping building at the entrance road to Tala, Kamares and Kili will perhaps be attended to “before the end of the year.” The holiday period and the tender procedure are given as reasons for this.

Most people affected believe that the original developer must be held responsible for all costs and that there must be an explanation of why planning permission was ever given in the first place. . .

The dislocation, extra travel expense, together with the sheer frustration caused to thousands of people, is hard to overestimate. It is certainly hoped that whatever the procedure to get this dreadful blight removed and the road made good will be accelerated if at all possible.

It is the long drawn out and utterly predictable circumstances surrounding this community disaster (and that is not an inappropriate word to use), which rankles so strongly in the public mind. It has been self-evident for 20 years that the structure was a danger, a really bad planning error, and that nobody in authority cared a fig about it or the consequences of doing nothing. This is why all those of us affected are so angry, so displeased with the snail’s pace of ‘progress’ and so unwilling to be patient any longer.

Clive Turner, Paphos