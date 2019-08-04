Yellow alert for weather, red for forest fires

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Sunday with temperatures expected to reach 41C inland.

The warning is valid from 1pm to 4.30pm.

According to the met office maximum temperature is expected to reach around 41C inland and about 33C degrees Celsius in the mountains.

A red alert has also been issued highlights the danger of forest fires breaking out due to the high temperatures.

The forestry department appealed to the public to avoid any actions that could spark a fire, and called on the public to be vigilant and to phone in any sighting of smoke or fire at the number 1407 for the department or 112 for the fire service.