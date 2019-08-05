A mosaic masterclass for beginners

You might not think August is a good month to take up a new hobby, but actually, it could be the perfect way to fill your mornings and make use of that extra time.

Creating mosaics can be your method to unleash your creativity and do something productive. Picking out the colours, sorting them out and creating a design can be a form of meditation. But you don’t need any prior experience to take up a mosaic’s masterclass at Sharen Taylor’s Mosaic Studio in Ibrahim’s Khan in Paphos. In fact, this course is aimed at beginners.

The masterclass is set to begin on August 7. Classes will run every Wednesday from 10am until 1pm for three or six weeks and will be run by the leading mosaic artist in Cyprus who is also internationally acclaimed.

As part of the class, you’ll receive your own mosaic tools and will be able to create and take home three pieces of mosaic art. The course costs between €200-260 depending on the duration.

Mosaic Masterclass for Beginners

Beginners mosaic class by artist Sharen Taylor. August 7 for 3 or 6 weeks. at Sharen Taylor’s Mosaic Studio Ibrahim’s Khan, Paphos. 10am-1pm. €200-260. Tel: 99-603782