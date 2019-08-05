Cyprus-Russia Gala to return for 13th year

Early warning alert. The 13th Cyprus-Russia Gala returns later this year at the Presidential Palace on October 5 under the patronage of First Lady Andri Anastasiades.

The Gala – created by Ensemble Productions and the Administration of the Cypriot government 13 years ago – has become one of the most significant events in Cyprus and one of the most important events related to Russia outside the country. It brings together cultural, political and business figures from both countries.

The 2019 Cyprus-Russia Charity Gala will be another significant cultural experience, an opportunity to appreciate the spirit of Russia and the hospitality of Cyprus.

The Cyprus-Russia Gala’s 2019 programme will include performances by a Russian Eurovision star and one of the most popular Russian singers today, Sergey Lazarev, the Bondarenko Brothers virtuoso accordion duo from the Moscow State Academic Theatre of Nadezhda Babkina, Cypriot acclaimed Dionysos Dance Group and Greek star Elena Paparizou.

The amount of €20,000 and other funds raised through auction sales and donations will be given to Radiomarathon Foundation, which helps children with special needs and their families. Tickets to the event cost €150 and can be purchased via www.soldoutticketbox.com

Cyprus-Russia Gala 2019

Evening with live performances from Russian, Cypriot and Greek stars. Event to strengthen the relationship between Cyprus and Russia held 5 under the patronage of First Lady Andri Anastasiades. October 5. Presidential Palace, Nicosia. €150. www.soldoutticketbox.com