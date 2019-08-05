Disy holds off making decision on candidate for Famagusta mayor

Ruling Disy on Monday said it had still not come to a decision on a candidate for Famagusta mayor after its top pick, a former ambassador pulled out of the race over the weekend.

In a brief announcement, the party said the executive bureau had met and discussed the issue but failed to reach a consensus on a new candidate.

“Consultations will continue in the coming days with the local community, the municipality and the party’s district secretariat,” the party said.

Disy’s choice, ambassador Pavlos Anastasiades, said he had withdrawn his name as a candidate. Anastasiades’ name had been on a list of potentials put forward by both Akel and Diko.

However, Akel and Diko settled on Simos Ioannou from the same list. Diko had ratified Ioannou last week, and Akel jumped on board after a long meeting that ended on Saturday evening.

Following this decision, Anastasiades, in an announcement said he had withdrawn, though he was honoured that he had been a potential candidate.

He said that unfortunately it was not possible for all three parties to decide on one common candidate and so he would withdraw. Anastasiades said his aim in agreeing had been the prospect of being a unifying force for the good of Famagusta, in the light of his diplomatic knowledge and experience.

“I would still like to make it clear that I have no personal ambition for posts and positions. My only concern was, is, and remains, the salvation of Famagusta and Cyprus as a whole. To this end, I am ready to put all my resources and, of course, to support, where and where I can, the new mayor and city council. These times are crucial for Famagusta, and for Cyprus, and everyone is needed,” he said.

Later Saturday, Disy said: “Unfortunately, efforts to find a common candidate have not succeeded, despite the consensus we wanted. As the Democratic Rally, we respect the decisions of the other parties and fully understand the criticality of the times and we will not argue about the causes and causes of the choices they have made.”

The party went on to thank Anastasiades for putting himself forward as a potential choice that would unite Famagustans.

Architect Andreas Lordos announced a week ago that he would be running for Famagusta mayor as an independent candidate promising to fight for a return to the town.

Lordos, who also ran in the 2016 municipal elections for Famagusta and came in third, said in an announcement that he was running as an independent for the dignity of Famagusta refugees and those who died. Elections for mayor will be held on August 25.

The town is choosing a mayor following the sudden death recently of Alexis Galanos. Galanos, who also served as president of the House of Representatives, was serving his third term as mayor after being re-elected in 2016.