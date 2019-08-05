August 5, 2019

England collapse to crushing Ashes defeat

England surrendered on the final day of the first Ashes Test, giving Australia an impressive 251-run win and a 1-0 lead in the series

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon made light work of England’s batting line-up as the hosts were bowled out for 146 in their second innings, losing the first Ashes test by 251 runs to give the visitors a 1-0 lead in the series.

Chasing the second highest successful run chase in Ashes history (398), England first innings centurion Rory Burns fell first in the second over of the day for 11. The highest successful run chase ever was Australia getting 404 at Headingley in 1948.

Fellow opener Jason Roy (28) looked in good shape until he was bowled when coming down the pitch, before Joe Denly (11) and the key wicket of England captain Joe Root (28), having been saved by two earlier reviews, were out before lunch.

The wickets kept tumbling in the afternoon, with England’s middle order collapsing for the second innings in a row, before Lyon ripped through the tail for finish with figures of 6-45 as Australia picked up a first win at Edgbaston in 18 years.

