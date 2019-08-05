First woman promoted to chief inspector at British bases

The British bases on Monday announced the promotion of Chief Inspector Maria Atalioti which has seen her become the first female officer to achieve the rank.

Atalioti, who joined the force in 1998, only seven years after the very first intake of female officers, has progressed through the ranks having served in numerous different positions all over the SBAs, the bases said in a statement.

The chief inspector, who is based at the Episkopi headquarters as SBA Police Chief of Staff, spoke of being the first female to reach the rank.

“I feel very privileged and proud to be part of the SBA Police family and I will continue to work towards making our communities a safer, fairer and enjoyable place to work and live in,” she said.

“Of course, it is special to be the first female officer to become a chief inspector and I hope it can serve as some sort of motivation to the younger females in the police force that they can reach the more senior level of the SBA Police.”

But Atalioti doesn’t want to be recognised as only being a female chief inspector.

“For me, it is about doing the best job I can for every member of the police force – male or female – and for the community that I serve as a police officer.”

SBA Police Deputy Chief Constable, Jon Ward, said: “We are an equal opportunities employer and always recognise the best person for the job and Chief Inspector Atalioti was clearly that. She has laid the foundations for female officers to follow in her stead and that can only be a good thing for the SBA Police going forward.

“We have a lot of highly-talented females in our ranks and I would like to think they can look to Chief Inspector Atalioti as a role model for them in their future careers.”