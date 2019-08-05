High humidity taking its toll

Rain fell on Monday afternoon amid high humidity levels, which are set to continue throughout the week, according to the Met service.

Humidity levels reached 92 per cent in Nicosia on Sunday night.

Nicosia saw a brief shower in the early afternoon and more could be on the cards on Tuesday and Wednesday in several areas across the island, the service said.

Despite the isolated rainfall, the weather will be mostly clear.

Temperatures are set to rise slightly in the coming days, mainly inland and in the mountains, and will slightly fluctuate above average.

The temperature in Nicosia on Monday was 33.5C, but with high humidity levels the real feel was over 40C.

On Monday at noon, the dewpoint (atmospheric temperature) recorded in Nicosia was at 24.2C, which is relatively high.

“If the dewpoint is higher than 20 degrees, the real feel is usually higher and causes more discomfort,” according to Eric Kitas, who runs online Kitas weather portal.

While humidity levels in Nicosia and coastal regions remain high, with 92 per cent recorded in Nicosia last night, humidity in Troodos is milder, with the highest figure at 50 per cent at 10.18 am and the lowest at 29 per cent at 12.13 am on Monday.