Larnaca urges landowners to clean up eyesores

Larnaca municipality on Monday urged all landowners to clear their properties of wild vegetation and other rubbish.

In a written statement, the municipality said owners of plots and houses should take the waste to approved areas and green points in the town.

“Wild vegetation and the accumulation of waste create breeding grounds for insects and rodents and are an eyesore. The situation is detrimental to the health of residents, to the area and to the safety of people,” the announcement said.

Owners of plots and houses are urged to comply with the instructions to “avoid unpleasant consequences”.