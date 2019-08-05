August 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Larnaca urges landowners to clean up eyesores

By Annette Chrysostomou081
File photo: Rubbish strewn street in Oroklini

Larnaca municipality on Monday urged all landowners to clear their properties of wild vegetation and other rubbish.

In a written statement, the municipality said owners of plots and houses should take the waste to approved areas and green points in the town.

“Wild vegetation and the accumulation of waste create breeding grounds for insects and rodents and are an eyesore. The situation is detrimental to the health of residents, to the area and to the safety of people,” the announcement said.

Owners of plots and houses are urged to comply with the instructions to “avoid unpleasant consequences”.

Related posts

Anastasiades meeting party leaders in Troodos

CNA News Service

Cavusoglu says all parties should cooperate in eastern Mediterranean

Reuters News Service

Man arrested at airport in connection with 2018 watch theft

Marianna Shacola

Police searching for missing pensioner in Limassol

Annette Chrysostomou

Police seize contraband tobacco, arrest suspect

George Psyllides

Woman in Napa rape case says she recanted under duress

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign