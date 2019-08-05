Man arrested at airport in connection with 2018 watch theft

A 48-year-old man was arrested on Sunday morning at Paphos airport in connection with the theft of a watch almost a year ago.

According to police, on September 26, 2018 a watch worth €1,800 was reported stolen at the airport.

Investigations and CCTV footage revealed that a 48-year-old, who was heading to Estonia was responsible for the theft, having picked up the watch from among the owner’s possessions during the security check.

Police informed Interpol, and on arrival in Estonia, the watch was found in the man’s luggage and was returned by Estonian authorities to Cyprus.

The alleged thief was allowed free but placed on the stop list in Cyprus, guaranteeing his arrest if he returned, which he did in the early hours of Sunday when he was detained.