August 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Middle East

Nineteen dead in car explosion in central Cairo

By Reuters News Service00
People extinguish a fire from a blast outside the National Cancer Institute, Cairo, Egypt August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Shokry Hussien TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

CAIRO, Aug 5 (Reuters) – Nineteen people died and 30 were injured in an explosion resulting from a car crash in central Cairo, Egypt’s health ministry said early on Monday.

There was no official statement indicating that the explosion was an attack.

The blast happened when a car driving against traffic on Cairo’s Nile corniche road collided with three other cars, the interior ministry said in a separate statement.

It triggered a blaze that forced the partial evacuation of the nearby National Cancer Institute, the health ministry said.

Egypt’s public prosecutor is investigating the incident, sources told Reuters.

Related posts

Kashmir goes dark as phone lines, internet suspended in widening clampdown

Reuters News Service

Erdogan: Turkey to launch offensive in Kurdish-controlled area in northern Syria

Reuters News Service

Kashmir turmoil rises as India restricts movement, regional leaders fear arrest

Reuters News Service

Russian opposition plans new protest despite over 1,000 arrests

Reuters News Service

EU must changes its negotiating terms for Brexit, says Britain’s Barclay

Reuters News Service

6.2 magnitude quake jolts northeastern Japan, no tsunami warning

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign