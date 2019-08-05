Nineteen dead in car explosion in central Cairo

CAIRO, Aug 5 (Reuters) – Nineteen people died and 30 were injured in an explosion resulting from a car crash in central Cairo, Egypt’s health ministry said early on Monday.

There was no official statement indicating that the explosion was an attack.

The blast happened when a car driving against traffic on Cairo’s Nile corniche road collided with three other cars, the interior ministry said in a separate statement.

It triggered a blaze that forced the partial evacuation of the nearby National Cancer Institute, the health ministry said.

Egypt’s public prosecutor is investigating the incident, sources told Reuters.