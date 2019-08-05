One of Nicosia’s Citizens’ Service Centre to close

The finance ministry announced on Monday that the Citizens’ Service Centre (KEP) located near the Nicosia general hospital will no longer operate as such.

As of this Friday, only the KEPs in Engomi located at the former state fair premises and on Makarios Avenue in the city centre will be operating in Nicosia, the ministry said.

The KEP near the Nicosia general hospital on the old Nicosia to Limassol road will be operating as a branch of the Nicosia district road transport department.

Efforts are underway to find another location in the area to house a KEP office.