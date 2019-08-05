August 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Our MP’s will never learn

By CM Reader's View00

This article should be printed in a large typeface and pasted on the office wall of every MP and would-be politician. The banks could distribute copies to every defaulter to show that it is they who are helping to ruin Cyprus’ economy.

B

People were willing depositors in these high-risk institutions because of ridiculously high interest rates that no other bank in Europe could match. That should have rung alarm bells, but instead people just piled-up their deposits, leaving themselves massively exposed when the banks ran out of steam.

It’s easy to be critical in hindsight, but what was the alternative? Let the banks crash, and lose ALL their depositor’s money?

COM

Cyprus’ MPs are recklessly irresponsible

Related posts

Polyviou’s Mari report was a damning indictment against the president

CM Reader's View

High ideals but lacking in practicalities

Dr Charles Ellinas

Gratuities reach an economic tipping point

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus’ MPs are recklessly irresponsible

Christos Panayiotides

Inequalities and the plight of the younger generation

CM Guest Columnist

The Bug-Eyed Monster Problem

Gwynne Dyer
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign