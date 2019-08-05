Paying tribute to the Rocketman

After the success of the blockbuster film Rocketman chronicling the life of Elton John, the UK’s number one tribute act comes to Cyprus for three shows in Paphos next week. Andy Crosbie will be entertaining the island’s west coast on August 14, 16 and 17 at different locations.

Andy is rated as one of the UK’s finest Elton John Tribute Acts and his show has been seen globally with glowing reviews. His great voice and stage presence have taken him to the USA, Canada and around Europe. His Tribute to Elton is said to be life-like, with costume changes, vibrant lighting, an animation show, a baby grand piano and dedicated sound engineer. It’s a show that is highly regarded as the definitive Elton John Tribute act in the UK.

Every incarnation of Elton’s show has been recreated with outstanding success. As such, over the years Andy has performed for music celebrities, sporting legends and entertainment Gods, he has graced the stage with big-name artists and has appeared on television all over the world.

This will be the first time Andy presents his Elton John Rocketmen tribute act in Cyprus, branded the ‘ultimate tribute to the ultimate diva’. The show takes place at Acropolis Taverna in Mesogi on August 14, Darcy’s Outdoor Arena in Peyia on August 16 and BonaMare Beach Bar in Timi on August 17.

After his Paphos appearances, Andy is returning to the UK to continue his 2019 tour.

Andy Crosbie as The Rocketman

Elton John tribute act, a no.1 act in the UK. August 14: Acropolis Taverna in Mesogi, Paphos. August 16: Darcy’s Outdoor Arena in Peyia, Paphos. August 17: BonaMare Beach Bar in Timi, Paphos. Doors 6.30pm, show 8.30pm. Tel: 96-586891. Tickets for each event vary because each venue has set its own food menu but prices range from €15 to €25. You can book tickets online at www.morrellievents.com or at the venue by calling 96-586891.