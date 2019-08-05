Police arrest man in connection with child pornography

A 31-year-old Limassol man was remanded in custody for four days on Monday in connection with possession of child pornography and indecent solicitation of a child.

Police started probing the case after receiving information that an underage girl had sent nude photos of herself to a man.

The police cybercrime office tracked down the 31-year-old who was arrested on Sunday morning at his home in Limassol.

Police seized his phone on which they later found a number of photos of the minor. Two other mobile phones were seized in a subsequent search of the home.