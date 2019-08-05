August 5, 2019

Police bust Limassol cannabis growers, seize 15 plants

Police in Limassol arrested two suspects after four makeshift greenhouses with 14 cannabis plants were discovered at their home during a raid on Sunday evening.

The pair, a 37-year-old man and a woman, 30, were remanded in custody on Monday for eight days.

They were arrested in the early morning hours after drug squad officers carried out a search of their home, between 8.45pm Sunday and 1am Monday, and found 15 cannabis plants, 14 of which in four makeshift greenhouses.

Officers initially found a 50-centimetre cannabis plant in the yard along with six grammes of the drug in the kitchen.

Inside the home, they found four greenhouses, equipped with lighting and ventilation, housing pots containing 14 cannabis plants measuring between 50 and 120 centimetres.

In a separate room, police found a makeshift drier.

The Limassol branch of the drug squad is investigating the case.

 

