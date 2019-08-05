Police searching for missing pensioner in Limassol

Limassol Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 79-year-old Maria (Maroula) Kyriakou who has not yet been found despite efforts by police, civil defence and volunteers in the past three days.

According to Limassol CID chief Ioannis Soteriades the elderly woman is considered to be a member of a vulnerable group with serious health problems.

She had visited Limassol general hospital on the morning of August 1 and had been discharged in the afternoon of the same day. Shortly afterwards she was found lying down in the centre of the city and taken back to the public hospital where she was treated and released again.

Since then she has not been seen and police were notified of her disappearance by relatives who described her as 1.60 metres tall with white hair.

Soteriades asked anyone who can help locate her to call police at 25-805187, any police station or contact the citizens hotline at 1460.

In their attempts to find missing persons Limassol police on Sunday found a 46-year-old woman from Moldova after she left the general hospital where she had been admitted on August 1.

She was found in the centre of the town and brought back to the hospital.

Her injuries reportedly stem from beatings, and an arrest warrant is pending against her boyfriend who is a suspect.