Police seize contraband tobacco, arrest suspect

Police on Sunday seized a large number of contraband cigarettes and tobacco and arrested a man, 39, in connection with the haul.

The suspect was arrested at around 4.40pm after he refused to stop for a check and tried to escape in his vehicle.

Officers managed to intercept the car and during a search, they found four packs of tobacco, a carton of cigarettes and €1,410 in cash which they confiscated.

The man was arrested after he failed to provide a satisfactory explanation of how he came to be in possession of the items.

Inside a second vehicle linked to the suspect, police found more contraband cigarettes and tobacco.

In total 190 cartons of cigarettes and 146 boxes with tobacco were found.