Two cases of West Nile in Nicosia area

There have been two confirmed cases of West Nile virus in the greater Nicosia area so far this year, the public health services reported on Monday.

There has also been an increase in cases in the north, the announcement said.

This was no cause for concern because the virus is not transmitted from one person to another but by mosquitoes which have bitten infected migratory birds, the announcement said.

The health ministry said it continues to take all necessary measures while urging the public to follow precautionary measures which have been previously announced.

Any suspected case of West Nile virus must be reported to the health ministry by phone at 22-605601 or by fax on 22-605491, the ministry concluded.