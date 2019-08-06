August 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Apoel in trouble after Qarabag defeat

By Staff Reporter00
Apoel suffered a big Champions League blow after a 2-1 defeat by Qarabag in the first leg of their third qualifying round tie at the GSP stadium in Nicosia on Tuesday night.

After a goalless first half, the Azeri visitors opened the scoring after 54 minutes through Mahir Emreli, with Magaye Gueye adding a second 15 minutes later.

With the match well into injury time, and with things looking bleak, Giorgos Merkis scored what could end up being a vital goal for the Cyprus champions with a 95th-minute strike to give Apoel hope.

The Nicosia giants now have it all to do if they are to overturn the tie in next week’s second leg in Azerbaijan.

Staff Reporter

