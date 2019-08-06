Apoel in trouble after Qarabag defeat

Apoel suffered a big Champions League blow after a 2-1 defeat by Qarabag in the first leg of their third qualifying round tie at the GSP stadium in Nicosia on Tuesday night.

After a goalless first half, the Azeri visitors opened the scoring after 54 minutes through Mahir Emreli, with Magaye Gueye adding a second 15 minutes later.

With the match well into injury time, and with things looking bleak, Giorgos Merkis scored what could end up being a vital goal for the Cyprus champions with a 95th-minute strike to give Apoel hope.

The Nicosia giants now have it all to do if they are to overturn the tie in next week’s second leg in Azerbaijan.