August’s final festival, a homage to beer

August will say goodbye to its festival agenda with the annual Septemberfest Nicosia Beer Fun Festival. Don’t let the name fool you. Most of the festival is actually in September but it starts on the last few days of August.

Over seven nights, over 6000 visitors are expected to be entertained by 16 musicians and to sample over 100 brands of beer between August 29 and September 4. Described as the biggest beer festival in Cyprus, Septemberfest will take over Akadimias park in Aglantzia for nights of live music, cold brews and lots of food.

This will be its ninth season and legendary singers of the Greek music scene have been booked to perform at the festival. Opening the festival is the Greek band Melisses who are on their summer tour 2019. Prior to the festival, the band is set to hold another concert in Cyprus, on August 15 at Summer Club in Paphos.

Pop-rock star Stelios Rokkos – also on his summer tour – will take over the stage on the second day of the festival. Mando, Lavrentis Machairitsas, Mple and Natasa Theodoridou are other top names to perform. The highlight performance, however, is of course saved for the final night. Iconic Greek star Sakis Rouvas will return to the island to close the festival with his concert.

Tickets are €5 for some nights and €8 for others. To find the full line up list and tickets visit the festival’s official website at www.septemberfest.com.cy

