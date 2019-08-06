Cyprus based HR Innovate among Europe’s best in ‘Ones to Watch’ list

Nicosia based HR Innovate has been named as ‘One to Watch’ in Europe in a list of businesses noted for excellence, published by the European Business Awards, one of the world’s largest and longest running business competitions.

HR Innovate was chosen as it demonstrates exceptional achievement in one of the 18 European Business Awards’ categories and reflects the programme’s core values of innovation, success and ethics.

An International, multi-stream Recruitment and HR Consultancy, HR Innovate offers customized services and Executive Recruitment to companies globally.

Based in Cyprus, HR Innovate is a Human Resource solution designed to empower clients in creating a workplace of excellence.

Of this opportunity, Katerina Andreou, Founder and Chief Executive said, “We are truly honored to have been selected by the European Business Awards to represent Cyprus for the Digital Technology Award. As nominees we are proud to be featured on the “Ones to Watch” list, competing nationally for this accolade.”

Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards, said: “The companies chosen as ‘Ones to Watch’ are the most inspirational, successful and dynamic in Europe”

“The talent and tenacity at the heart of these businesses creates jobs and drives Europe’s prosperity. This ‘Ones to Watch’ list of excellence is a benchmark of success for the rest of the European business community,” he said.

Companies on the ‘Ones to Watch’ list come from all sectors; from manufacturing to retail, agriculture to technology, and all sizes; from start-ups to billion-euro businesses.

HR Innovate will now have the chance to compete in one of the 18 categories of this year’s European Business Awards to become a National Winner in their country. If successful, they will then take part in the Gala Final in December 2019, where the final 18 European winners will be announced.

The Awards Categories for 2019:

1. The Inflexion European Entrepreneur of the Year Award

2. The Award for Growth Strategy of the Year

3. The New Business of The Year Award

4. The Germany Trade and Invest Award for International Expansion

5. The Social Responsibility and Environmental Awareness Award

6. The Workplace and People Development Award

7. The Award for Innovation € 0 – 25M

8. The Award for Innovation €26M – 150M

9. The Award for Innovation €150 +

10. The Customer and Market Engagement Award € 0 – 25M

11. The Customer and Market Engagement Award €26M – 150M

12. The Customer and Market Engagement Award €150 +

13. The Digital Technology Award € 0 – 25M

14. The Digital Technology Award €26M – 150M

15. The Digital Technology Award €150 +

16. The Business of the Year Award with Turnover € 0 – 25M

17. The Business of the Year Award with Turnover €26M – 150M

18. The Business of the Year Award with Turnover €150 +

The European Business Awards is now in its 12th year. Last year it considered over 111,000 businesses from 34 countries. Sponsors and partners include Inflexion, Germany Trade & Invest and PR Newswire.

For more information about this year’s European Business Awards please go to www.businessawardseurope.com