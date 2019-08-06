High Commission hosting Brexit info campaign at Paphos airport

Members of the British High Commission will be at Paphos airport on Wednesday to target British residents that may not yet have their residency paperwork in order.

“There are many British residents in Paphos who use the airport when travelling back to the UK or elsewhere for holidays and trips and we want to encourage them to get the correct paperwork and will be handing out information leaflets as well,” the British High Commission in Nicosia told the Cyprus Mail on Tuesday.

A staffed pop-up booth will be stationed at the departure area of Paphos airport on Wednesday from 11am to 3pm. British High Commission staff will be on hand to answer questions about residency, health care and Brexit and to see which type of documents British travellers possess.

There are still a considerable number of British residents who need to get their status’ in order – the High Commission said no actual figures are available – ahead of Brexit which is due to happen on October 31.

A week ago, the British High Commissioner to Cyprus, Stephen Lillie, visited Paphos to participate in a live radio show to encourage any remaining British nationals who have yet to apply for residency status, to do so.

The High Commissioner said that although some ex-pats have been given different information regarding their status, the official line remains very clear. Initially, applicants will get an MEU1, and then after living in Cyprus for five years, apply for an MEU3, which is permanent residency.

An MEU1 is a more temporary document and can cover all sorts of things, such as a tour rep working in Cyprus that may require a temporary residency permit. Permanent residents who have been living in Cyprus for more than five years must apply for an MEU3.

“Whatever anyone may have said in the past about alternative documents, alien registration certificates, any coloured books or stamps in passports, it is now about getting an MEU1 or MEU3. I know that people get a bit fed up about us going on about this, but it’s important to protect your position here,” Lillie said last week.

Also, to access the new public health system Gesy, British residents need an MEU1 or an MEU3, so it is imperative to have one, the High Commission said.

Paphos district has the largest number of British ex-pat residents on the island.