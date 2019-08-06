Lageia village festival celebrates traditional culture

Tradition and heritage have become increasingly cherished than ever before, especially among youth. The increasing popularity of annual festivals in villages prove it. Think Fengaros in Kato Drys, Windcraft in Katydata and Xarkis in Koilani and now in Polystipos village. These sorts of festivals have been attracting people not only to the island’s villages but also to its rural life and Cypriot traditions.

Then there are the annual festivals that celebrate local culture and produce such as the kleftiko festival or the rose festival in Agros. Five years ago, you probably wouldn’t find lots of Instagram stories documenting the dishes of the potato festival and stepping on grapes at a wine festival. Today, there seems to be a greater interest in interacting with the island’s traditions.

So, don’t forget the 16th Festival of Traditional Culture taking place in Lageia village. The Larnaca Rural Women’s Association is in charge of the organisation, in collaboration with the Community Council of Lageia of the fesitival which takes place on October 1 from 3pm to 9pm.

Carob is the theme of this year’s festival so you can expect to find lots of its products there. Carob honey, pishies and tertziellouthka will, of course, feature prominently. Apart from tasting and seeing how carob products are made, chef Christos Christodoulou will present creative recipes using carob and other local products, so have your notebooks handy.

Workshops will also show how certain traditional goods are made where perhaps you’ll get a chance to get your hands dirty and have a go at creating your own product.

16th Festival of Traditional Culture

Festival with carob products to taste and buy. October 1. Lageia village, Larnaca. 3pm-9pm. Organised by the Larnaca Rural Women’s Association in collaboration with the Community Council of Lageia