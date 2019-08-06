Lakkotrypis heads to Athens for Cyprus-Greece-Israel energy conference

Energy Minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis departed Tuesday for Athens to attend the 3+1 energy ministerial conference consisting of Cyprus, Greece, Israel and with the participation of a senior US official.

The meeting will be held Wednesday in the Greek capital. Hosts Greece will be represented by the country’s minister of environment and energy Costis Hatzidakis, and Israel by energy minister Yuval Steinitz.

Also attending will be Francis Fannon, Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Energy Resources at the US State Department.

Fannon had accompanied US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the 6th trilateral Cyprus-Greece-Israel heads of state summit that took place in Jerusalem in March this year, where energy security and regional developments were discussed.

According to an official press release, during the upcoming Athens conference the four ministers are expected to discuss areas of potential cooperation.

They also plan to set up a High-Level Working Group, which will define certain projects of common interest per cooperation sector and recommend ways for their implementation.

One of the items on the agenda could be the proposed East Med gas pipeline.

The 3+1 in Athens is a continuation of previous tripartite meetings between the three Mediterranean countries, with US support.

It also comes in the wake of the East Med Gas Forum summit held in Cairo on July 25.

The forum included delegates from Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, Italy and the Palestinian Authority.