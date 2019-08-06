Limassol gears up for 58th wine festival

What’s Limassol without its celebrated wine festival? August wouldn’t be complete without it and this this year it’s celebrating 58 years. As usual, the town’s municipal gardens open their gates on August 30 for ten days to welcome in local wine producers, theatre and music performers, food lovers and wine enthusiasts.

“The Wine Festival in Limassol is like a revival of the celebrations in honour of Dionysus, the god of the vine and wine and like Aphrodite, goddess of beauty and love, which were held in antiquity. During these events, the people worshipped their gods, but first and foremost cared for their own amusement,” say the festival organisers.

With its roots in Greek mythology and culture, the festival cherishes a couple of elements that pay tribute to tradition. From the main entrance, for example, you will see a giant statue of a Cypriot village winegrower in his traditional local costume. This has been the emblem of the Wine Festival since 1961.

Throughout the 10 days, visitors get to taste wines of the region and eat local dishes. And all for a relatively low price. There is a small entrance fee to the festival but once inside there is unlimited free wine offered. Music performances abound in the evenings and theatrical performances to keep the children amused. The official programme hasn’t been released yet but during a recent press conference in July, it was announced that the 58th festival will be dedicated to journalist, cartoonist and artist Giorgos Mavrogeni who made such a contribution to establishing the festival as a major annual institution and making it such an integral part of Limassol culture.

To stay updated with the festival’s schedule and announcements follow its Facebook page at Limassol Wine Festival and via www.limassolmunicipal.com.cy

58th Limassol Wine Festival

Annual festival featuring local wine and food with lots of performance. August 30-September 8. Municipal Gardens, Limassol. www.limassolmunicipal.com.cy