Lute hopes for positive outcome in leaders’ meeting

UN Secretary-General’s special envoy Jane Holl Lute expressed hope that the leaders’ meeting on Friday will yield positive results, according to a government spokesperson.

In a written statement, deputy government spokeswoman Klelia Vasiliou said President Nicos Anastasiades had a telephone conversation on Monday evening with UN Special Envoy Jane Holl Lute.

The UN diplomat is said to have conveyed her support for a positive result in the upcoming meeting between Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

During the conversation, Lute said she is monitoring developments with interest and expressed the wish for a positive result, underlining her intention to return to Cyprus in the coming weeks.