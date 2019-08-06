Our View: Akinci’s moratorium on drilling a face-saving way out of impasse

THE LEADERS’ Council, held at the president’s summer residence in Troodos, did not come up with any ground-breaking ideas if the ensuing statements were anything to go by. It was more of the same with the leaders insisting that hydrocarbons should not be on the negotiations agenda and that joint exploitation should take place after a settlement is reached. Ironically, the leaders that support this line of thinking are those that do not want a settlement of the type that is achievable.

It was a constructive discussion and as the government spokesman said afterwards President Anastasiades informed the party leaders about the approach he would take at Friday’s meeting with Mustafa Akinci, but would also take into account and evaluate the positions they submitted at Monday’s meeting. Whether he will is another matter as none of them appears to have come up with a smart suggestion for breaking the current deadlock and ensuring the resumption of talks.

That was done by Akinci in an interview he gave to the Cyprus News Agency at the weekend. Aware that the hydrocarbons issue was one of the main sticking points, the Turkish Cypriot leader came up with the idea mooted by former foreign minister Nicos Rolandis for a one-year moratorium on hydrocarbon activity. Assuming that Turkey would agree to this and stopped the exploratory drilling in the Cypriot EEZ, it would be a face-saving arrangement.

President Anastasiades had set the condition that Turkey’s violations of the Cypriot EEZ should stop for negotiations to resume. A moratorium, that would also be observed by the Cyprus government seems to be the answer as it would allow the two sides time to reach a settlement and open the way for the joint exploitation of hydrocarbons, in theory at least. Party leaders might accuse Anastasiades of surrendering the Republic’s sovereign rights, but it is a pragmatic way of breaking the current deadlock, with neither side losing face.

This is assuming Anastasiades sincerely wants there to be a resumption of the talks. Turkey will not stop its illegal actions in the Cypriot EEZ unilaterally so that talks resume, but if the Cyprus government also undertook to freeze hydrocarbon activities for a specified period, it might do so. It could be an idea for Anastasiades to ask that the Turkish Cypriot side stopped any moves regarding Famagusta during the same period, something that might not go down well in the north, where ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay has said the town should not be discussed at Friday’s meetings. Thankfully it is not up to him to decide.