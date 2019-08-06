Police arrest pair who held phone to ransom

Limassol police on Monday arrested two male suspects, 18 and 21, in connection with stealing the mobile phone of a child and holding it to ransom.

The phone had been reported stolen from a playground in Limassol on July 29, according to police.

On Monday evening, someone used the phone to call the child’s father and asked him to pay €200 if he wanted to have it back.

The father agreed to meet the man later in the evening at a particular location. In the meantime, he alerted the police and officers were sent to watch out for the thieves at the meeting point.

The father arrived at the meeting point in his car and was approached by two people, one handing over the mobile phone after taking the cash.

Police officers who had been hiding near the scene appeared and arrested the pair, both residents of Limassol.